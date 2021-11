ST. LOUIS – Many Thanksgiving-day traditions are back this year after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The 37th Ameren Thanksgiving Day Parade will hit the streets in Downtown St. Louis at 8:45 a.m. It steps off at Broadway and Market then it will head west toward Union Station.

More than 130 units are in the parade. They include floats, marching bands, giant balloons, and Santa Claus.