ST. LOUIS – Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.

According to Ameren, around 3,700 Missouri customers and 5,100 Illinois customers are without power as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The outages come as an arctic blast, leading to subzero temperatures and windchills, have consumed both states and much of the Midwest.

In St. Louis County, outages have hit some homes in Eureka, Florissant, Olivette and Webster Groves. Some Ameren outages have reported as far as Osage Beach, Missouri and Champaign, Illinois.

Click here to view Ameren’s outage map, and click here report an outage via Ameren.