ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren warns of a new utility scam that targets seniors in Illinois and Missouri. They say customers are primarily contacted on the phone by scammers who offer them a special discounted rate of $29.99. The scammers also pose as Ameren representatives, offering fake senior discounts.

Ameren says if you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately, and report it to Ameren Missouri, or Illinois.

How to spot a utility scam:

The caller asks for immediate payment and may offer a special discounted rate. This immediate payment request by the scammer will often include a suggested way to pay through cash apps, which Ameren representatives will never do.

Scammers may also ask for immediate payment by requesting the customer to provide a credit card, debit card or a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection.

Legitimate utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment and always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill. Ameren customers can make payments online, by phone, electronic check, by mail or at in-person pay locations.

For more information, visit Ameren.com/stop-scams.