ST. LOUIS – Ten of thousands are without power Friday morning in Missouri and Illinois as severe weather leads to various outages around the St. Louis region.

Ameren crews from Missouri and Illinois are working to restore power for more than 47,000 customers as of 10 a.m. Friday, the majority of outages for customers in southern and central Illinois. Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center around 6:30 a.m. Friday in response to the weather-caused outages.

As crews work to restore power, customers are urged to stay away from downed power lines and immediately report any downed lines to Ameren. Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 or report their outage online.

