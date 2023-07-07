ST. LOUIS — A fresh haircut will cool you down and give you confidence. A non-profit is coming to St. Louis today and offering free cuts to the homeless.

The Better than I Found It charity is holding a special event today. Volunteers will give free haircuts to homeless men, women and children. They’ll also provide hygiene bags, hot food and a sweet treat. There will also be games and music.

The non-profit was founded by American Idol star and three time Grammy nominee Danny Gokey. He preformed at Westminster Christian Academy Thursday in Town and Country.