American Lung Association campaign to end youth vaping

ST. LOUIS – Now at a time when lung health is at the forefront of people’s minds, the American Lung Association is launching a campaign to end youth vaping.

In Missouri, 21 percent of high school students used e-cigarettes or vapes in 2019, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As students head back to school, the American Lung Association wants to bring that number down. They say COVID-19 has presented an urgency to address the vape issue because it is a lung disease and they know that people who vape experience—at the very least—lung inflammation.

Part of the ALA’s plan to stop youth vaping is a campaign called “Get Your Head Out of the Cloud,” and it gives parents advice on how to start conversations about vaping and clues about what to look for if you suspect your child is vaping.