ST. LOUIS – The Red Cross is set to host a blood drive in Union, Missouri Monday afternoon.

The event honors the memory of Ken Huxel, a medical credentialing specialist who died from a rare tumor. Everyone who donates at this blood drive will be entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, and much more. Those who donate will also receive a $5 gift card from a merchant of their choice.

It’s happening on June 13, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Clearview Drive in Union, Missouri.