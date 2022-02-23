American Red Cross needs volunteers for disaster response, blood drives

ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross is in critical need of more volunteers.

Beth Elders, executive director of The American Red Cross Greater St. Louis, said their chapter may cover a smaller area. It is one of the busiest chapters in the country when it comes to disaster response, especially response for house fires.



“Your community needs you so that we can more effectively and efficiently serve our community,” Elders said.

She said their chapter is in its busiest season for house fires.

“Here in St. Louis, just in the past 24 hours, we’ve assisted 19 people with four different home fire events in the area around the St. Louis metropolitan area,” Elders said.

Elders said fires may be up, but volunteers are in low supply. She said the Red Cross needs people on its disaster action teams, known as “DAT.”

DAT teams help victims of fires get help and resources. The teams also travel to other areas and out of state. A team even went recently to Potosi, to set up a shelter for people who were without gas and heat after a gas line broke.

“They were there on the scene of a fire, then around to set up a shelter, and they do it quickly. They were able to respond and help lives in need,” Elders said.

Brett Williams, who has been a Red Cross volunteer for nearly a decade, said he doesn’t go it for money – but for joy.

“I always said I receive more than I give in this organization,” Williams said. “When you see a family that’s so distraught, and you can do just a little bit to make their day or night or the next three days a little easier, that provides a lot of gratification is something that money can’t do anything for.”

The Red Cross also needs other volunteers to help with blood drives and transporting blood. You can find a link to volunteer here: https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html