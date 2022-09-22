CREVE COEUR, Mo. – More than a million people in Puerto Rico still don’t have power after being hit by Fiona.

President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for the island. The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis says it needs more volunteers, both locally and nationally.

In Puerto Rico, massive flooding and widespread power outages come on the heels of a recovery from Hurricane Maria in 2017. The agency told us conditions in Puerto Rico are especially challenging because of those widespread power outages.

Some volunteers were deployed before the disaster struck. The Red Cross has managed to set up several shelters there. The agency also has disaster relief volunteers in Alaska, where relief supplies are needed following a devastating typhoon. Challenges there include getting relief to those who need help in extremely rural areas.

While the American Red Cross provides help in both places, the agency also continues to respond to local disasters.

“The largest and most frequent disaster that we respond to are home fires,” Beth Elders of the American Red Cross explained. “In fact, just last week we responded to 16 home fires just in the St. Louis metropolitan area alone, and we need volunteers to be locally and nationally available to lend a hand.”

If you want to volunteer, please visit RedCross.org or call 314-516-2800.