ST. LOUIS – The American Red Cross has been instrumental in helping residents recover from recent flooding damage around the St. Louis area.

The Red Cross has teamed up with several organizations to host several multi-agency resource centers over the past few weeks to assist thousands of flood victims.

Sharon Watson, regional communications director for American Red Cross, sits down with FOX 2 to share about the latest relief efforts from the multi-agency resource centers, in addition to what kind of assistance is available from the Red Cross and FEMA.