Amid mask mandate court fight, St. Louis County Council again rejects mask resolution

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. – The resolution supporting a mask mandate has failed 5-2 at Tuesday night’s St. Louis County Council meeting.

The county judge is still asking for lawmakers to come to a compromise in the coming days.

Throughout the meeting, there has been a lot of talk about civil liberties and disinformation. Many of those who spoke tonight are strongly against a mandate of any kind.

A couple of people did support it.

The judge wants to hear some solutions from Missouri Attorney General Schmitt and st. Louis county executive, sam page, a democrat.

That meeting will be held tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News