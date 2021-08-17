Amid mask mandate court fight, St. Louis County Council again rejects mask resolution

CLAYTON, Mo. – The resolution supporting a mask mandate has failed 5-2 at Tuesday night’s St. Louis County Council meeting.

The county judge is still asking for lawmakers to come to a compromise in the coming days.

Throughout the meeting, there has been a lot of talk about civil liberties and disinformation. Many of those who spoke tonight are strongly against a mandate of any kind.

A couple of people did support it.

The judge wants to hear some solutions from Missouri Attorney General Schmitt and st. Louis county executive, sam page, a democrat.

That meeting will be held tomorrow morning.