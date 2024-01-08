KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As a winter storm moves through, Amtrak has canceled its Missouri River Runner route between Kansas City and St. Louis.

Amtrak said on Monday, train 316, which runs KC to St. Louis, has been canceled. Train 319 will end its route in St. Louis and not continue to Kansas City.

On Tuesday, train 311 has also been canceled, and train 318 will only run from St. Louis to Chicago, not Kansas City to St. Louis.

The decision comes as the Kansas City area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from noon Monday to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

FOX4’s Weather Team is calling for 3-6 inches in the Kansas City metro over the 2-day winter storm. Counties south of the metro could only see a dusting to 2 inches.

But north of the metro, near St. Joseph and Maryville, there could be anywhere from 5-12 inches of snow with near blizzard conditions.

With gusts of 35-45 mph, FOX4’s Weather Team says the wind will be a big problem for anyone traveling Tuesday as it blows snow everywhere. The worst will be midnight to noon Tuesday.