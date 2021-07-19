Amtrak resumes full-service schedule; St. Louis-to-Chicago trips resume

ST. LOUIS – Back on track; trains are back.

From Chicago, they came on Amtrak. The Lincoln Service connecting Chicago to St. Louis with five daily roundtrip routes returned Monday.

The Missouri River Runner returned to morning and evening routes across Missouri.

This after Amtrak cut service around the country due to the pandemic.

“We took the train to Washington, Missouri, to commemorate the second train running for the first time in 17 months,” said Kirkwood City Councilwoman Liz Gibbons. “Huge day for tourism in Kirkwood and the state of Missouri.”

Kirkwood officials say they understand how important tourism is for the show me state.

“The purpose was to highlight the return of second train for Amtrak, which we’d lost to COVID, but also reduction in revenue sharing with state of Missouri,” said Kirkwood City Councilman Wallace Ward. “We wanted to highlight the importance of getting that second train back in, especially now because our funding for the second train is only until Dec. 31. Then we’ll have to start the battle to get it funded in the next fiscal year.”

Meanwhile, in the Land of Lincoln, the city of Chicago issued a travel order, applicable to anyone coming into the city of Chicago from designated states with a significant degree of community-wide spread of COVID-19.

Anyone traveling from a state on the orange list, like Arkansas and Missouri, must obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period. So, to the Cubs fans who came to town, you’re facing a quarantine upon your return to the Windy City.