Amtrak scenic route gives a unique Missouri experience

Lamy, United States – September 8, 2015:The eastbound Amtrak Southwest Chief passenger train at Lamy, New Mexico, USA. The train has travelled overnight from Los Angeles and is heading for Chicago. The train is powered by a pair of GE P42DC, numbers 187 and 198, and a single EMD F59PHI locomotive, number 455, all diesels. This train, and its westbound counterpart, are the only two trains to traverse this route per day as it has no freight service. Unidentified crew.

ST. LOUIS – Amtrak is providing a way for people to enjoy the scenery in beautiful areas across the country with their scenic routes.

These routes allow riders to enjoy the view around them without the added responsibility of driving.

Missouri has its own route called the “Missouri River Runner” that travels from St. Louis to Kansas City.

The train makes stops in communities such as Hermann, Independence, and Kirkwood with opportunities to enjoy some unique attractions.

Visit the Gateway Arch, the National Blues Museum, or the Negro League Baseball Museum. Go see wineries in Hermann, the Washington Town and Country Fair, or the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum in Independence.

The experience lasts five hours and 40 minutes. Face coverings are required while onboard. The trains have improved air filtration systems, frequent cleaning, and Amtrak team members are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly.