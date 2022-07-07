ST. LOUIS – Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner service will add a second cross-state train later this month.

The 283-mile train service had been reduced to just one round-trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A second train was added in July 2021 thanks to state and federal COVID relief funds. However, those funds dried up by the end of the year.

The state legislature recently approved an increase in funding for the Missouri Department of Transportation, which allows for the return of a second round-trip train.

The additional Missouri River Runner starts on July 18, with trains departing St. Louis at 8:15 a.m. and 3:05 p.m. The trains make stops in Kirkwood, Washington, Hermann, Jefferson City, Sedalia, Warrensburg, Lee’s Summit, and Independence before reaching Kansas City.

Tickets can be purchased at Amtrak.com.