ST. LOUIS – Taking the train from St. Louis to Chicago will take less time starting Monday.

Trains will now increase speed from 90 miles an hour to 110 between Alton, Illinois and Joliet. The new schedules for the “Lincoln service” will cut travel time by 15 minutes.

Most of the $2 billion cost of upgrading the tracks came from the “American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.” Construction took eight years, plus five years of testing.