An Affton middle school is on lockdown after a written threat

AFFTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County school is on lockdown after a written threat was posted to a bathroom on campus. The Affton School District says that St. Louis County Police are Rogers Middle School to investigate the situation.

Students will be staying inside the building until further notice. School employees have secured the areas that they are responsible for.

The school sent an update after 12:00 p.m. saying that everyone is safe but the school remains in lockdown. Students will be allowed to get lunch.

The school district is asking parents and others to avoid the area. They do not want anyone coming to the school or dealing with more calls. Administrators will be communicating directly with students and parents.

The lockdown started at around 11:00 a.m. It is not clear how long it will last.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.