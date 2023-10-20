ST. LOUIS – Hundreds gathered at Topgolf’s new Midtown location for its grand opening celebrations Friday evening.

The new venue is expected to draw at least 600,000 participants each year, generate $2 million in annual sales tax, and create around 500 new jobs.

Topgolf has a wide selection of fifteen golf games that utilize mirco-chipped balls and toptracer technology to keep track of every shot. The facility provides free Wi-Fi, a 28-foot video wall, more than 200 HDTvs, plus a bar and restaurant.

“Anybody can come to a Topgolf and have fun,” said Tommy Fernandez. “You don’t have to be a pro golfer or never played golf before. It’s just all about having fun.”

Midtown’s TopGolf has three levels consisting of 102 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays. Each bay includes lounge couches and high-top tables for parties while they wait their turn to swing.

This is the second Topgolf in the St. Louis area after Chesterfield opened a venue several years ago. Citizens are elated to have this new venue in midtown.

“We’re thrilled that it’s here. We’ve watched it go from an empty field to this amazing thing,” said Justin Morgan. “I think it’s a real fun atmosphere and experience for the whole family.”

Leading up to the grand opening, Topgolf also secured several community partnerships.

“It was a lot of just building and bonding with not just my playmakers of the 5,000 people we hired, but partnering with SLU and the police departments in the area,” said Fernandez.

TopGolf is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Anyone under 16 must be supervised by a guest 21 or older at all times. Anyone under 18 must be supervised by a guest 21 or older after 9 p.m.

To reserve you bay at the new Topgolf Midtown location, click here.