ST. LOUIS – St. Patrick’s Day is Friday. It kicks off with the annual Ancient Order of Hibernian Parade in Dogtown.

You can start the festivities Thursday. St. James the Greater Catholic Church on Wade Avenue celebrates a special mass and traditional dinner Thursday night. The Jewish holiday of Purim also starts Thursday night.

It celebrates the biblical story of queen Esther, who saved the Jews from annihilation in ancient Persia. There’s a Purim parade Friday afternoon in University City.