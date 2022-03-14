And the best place to live in Missouri is…

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis suburb has been named the best place to live in all of Missouri and is rated one of the best suburbs in the entire country.

According to ranking and review site Niche, Richmond Heights received a minimum “A” grade in 8 of 12 categories: public schools, nightlife, housing, good for families, health and fitness, outdoor activities, jobs, and commute.

Richmond Heights placed eighth among 6,785 suburbs in the United States.

And Niche’s data shows the top 20 best places to live in Missouri are all suburbs of St. Louis, with Clayton, Brentwood, Chesterfield, and Frontenac rounding out the top five.

Niche collected information from sources like the U.S. Census and the FBI and combined that with community reviews and other data. They then scored thousands of cities and suburbs across the nation to arrive at a final ranking for each location. Visit Niche.com to learn more about their methodology.