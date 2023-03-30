ST. LOUIS — Andy Cohen is returning to St. Louis in May for a book signing. The author, TV show host, and Real Housewives producer is releasing a new book called, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up. You can meet him at the Jewish Community Center on May 6 at 7p.m.

Cohen grew up in St. Louis, and his first book titled Most Talkative became a bestseller. It is about growing up in St. Louis and working in national news and entertainment. That book is now being developed into a TV show.

His newest book is about the most important job in his life, becoming a father. The Daddy Diaries promises to be another hilarious, heartwarming, and name-dropping story.

Learn about purchasing tickets to the event here.