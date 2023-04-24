ST. LOUIS – Bravo TV star and St. Louis native Andy is set to be inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame on Friday, May 5.

Cohen will receive his star followed by a brief biography in the Delmar Loop in front of the Moonrise Hotel, where the public can also attend.

The Hall of Fame plaque will read:

“St. Louis native Andy Cohen, best known as the host and executive producer of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Bravo TV’s live late night talk show, also executive produced The Real Housewives franchise, and hosted its reunion specials. In his many years running programming at Bravo, he oversaw smash reality hits like Project Runway and Top Chef, for which he won an Emmy. He and CNN’s Anderson Cooper co-hosted the network’s highly-rated New Year’s Eve shows and toured the country together. Andy Cohen created two SiriusXM radio channels, and his sense of humor and refreshingly authentic personality vaulted his multiple books onto the bestseller list.”

The St. Louis Walk OF Fame also feature natives like writer Maya Angelou, and rock and roll artist Chuck Berry.

The event begins at 5:00 p.m. and will be opened by a Ragtime Band at 4:30 p.m.