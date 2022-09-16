ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new show is being developed by NBC that will be set in St. Louis in the 1980s. Deadline reports that the coming-of-age comedy is based on Andy Cohen’s bestselling book Most Talkative.

Cohen is known for his late-night talk show, “Watch What Happens Live,” on Bravo and for producing “The Real Housewives” franchise. He has won an Emmy and two Peabody Awards for his work. He also grew up in St. Louis.

“Written by Gordon Greenberg and Michael Weiner and directed by Emmy winner Todd Holland, Most Talkative follows a fictionalized 13-year-old Andy Cohen coming of age in 1980s St Louis. He’s gay, loves the Cardinals, his bar mitzvah tutor is a stoner, and his soap opera-fueled imagination makes him both the life of the party and the source of endless drama. Most Talkative is a series about not fitting into any one box and figuring out how to build your own,” writes Deadline.

Will the show be filming in St. Louis? That is not clear. I certainly hope there is a catchy opening like WKRP in Cincinnati that anyone can hum while waiting for the MetroLink. St. Louis did have at least one theme in the 1980s – St. Louis Got it.

The series will be based on Cohen’s book. Publisher MacMillan describes the memoir like this:

“The journey begins with Andy interviewing his all-time idol Susan Lucci for his college newspaper and ends with him in a job where he has a hand in creating today’s celebrity icons. In the witty, no-holds-barred style of his show Watch What Happens Live, Andy tells tales of absurd mishaps during his ten years at CBS News, hilarious encounters with the heroes and heroines of his youth, and the real stories behind The Real Housewives. Dishy, funny, and full of heart, the New York Times bestseller, Most Talkative, provides a one-of-a-kind glimpse into the world of television, from a fan who grew up watching the screen and is now inside it, both making shows and hosting his own.”

When will the show be on TV or available for streaming? That is also not clear. The project is still in development. We will keep you posted on the new details about this show.