Anesthesiologist identified as Brentwood murder victim

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis have identified a man who was gunned down late Saturday night at a parking lot in Brentwood.
According to Val Joyner, a Major Case Squad spokeswoman, the shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. at the parking lot of the Drury Inn and Bonefish Grill right off of Interstate 64.
Brentwood Police officers arrived to find Dr. Sergei Zacharev shot to death.
Zacharev, 58, lived in Town and Country. He was worked as an anesthesiologist.
Investigators have not released any additional details on a possible motive or suspects.
Anyone with information relative to this case is asked to call 314-963-6707 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward of up to $15,000.