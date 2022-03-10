Angad Arts Hotel’s green rooms are ready for St. Patrick’s Day

ST. LOUIS – The Angad Arts Hotel in Midtown St. Louis is ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a fully green room.
Their “Rejuvenation Green” room has a special “Irish Green” package running at a 17 percent discount running all month. Everything from the walls to the bedding, to the drapes, are green. The Angad Arts Hotel said even some rooms have a green tub.
The hotel is also offering aLuck O the Irish food and drink package that includes two draught cans of Guinness, two Guinness cupcakes from Jilly’s Cupcake Bar & Café, one bag o’gold chocolate coins, and an assortment of green beads.