ST. LOUIS – The 2023 NFL regular season starts Thursday and the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten wants you to join them for the kickoff.

They are hosting a watch party for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions. Among their usual selections, they’ll also be selling 16-ounce Budweiser and Bud Light fold-of-honor aluminum bottles.

The watch party starts at 6:00 p.m.