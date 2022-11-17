ST. LOUIS – The Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights, one of the top holiday attractions in the St. Louis area, officially return Thursday.

The display, which consists of more than a million twinkling lights, returns for its 37th season. Visitors can take a stroll down Pestalozzi Street on Thursdays to Sundays from now until Dec. 30. Festivities last from 5-10 p.m. each day.

With each ticket purchase, parking is included, and guests of legal age can enjoy a complimentary 16-ounce beer at Lager Landing. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for guests 6-20. Admission is free for anyone younger than 6 years old.

According to Anheuser-Busch, new features this year include:

An expanded Kids’ Zone featuring a live DJ, an Ice Maze and a free train ride

A 10-minute light show traveling the length of Pestalozzi Street (show is twice the length of 2021)

A dazzling 50-foot-tall dancing, digital holiday tree

A 7:30 p.m. nightly parade featuring the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales and decorated floats

VIP Fire Pit and Igloo packages featuring preferred parking, VIP entrance, complimentary beer and soft drinks, fire pit seating, s’mores kits and access to a new, heated hospitality tent with private restrooms

Brewhouse Courtyard Bar featuring seasonal brands from Breckenridge, Golden Road, and Karbach

“Whether you’ve been 36 times or you’re a first-time guest, you’ll be impressed by this year’s Brewery Lights,” said Glenn Cox, Manager of Brewery Experiences at Anheuser- Busch. “With our state-of-the art light shows coupled with several new and enhanced guest experiences, you won’t want to miss this year’s edition of Brewery Lights.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A free drive-thru experience is available on the following evenings: Nov. 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 and Dec. 5, 6,7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 26, and 27.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, with attendance capped to around 5,200 guests each night. For more information on Brewery Lights, click here.