ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Budweiser Clydesdales in St. Louis on Thursday.

They are recognizing the Clydesdales’ long history throughout the year by bringing people together. In 2023, the Clydesdales will visit cities across the country and invite people to participate in special activities.

The horses were first shown in 1933 to commemorate the repeal of Prohibition. The Clydesdales were a gift from August A. Busch Jr. and Adolphus Busch III to their father to celebrate the end of Prohibition.

Warm Springs Ranch, which boasts over 300 acres of undulating hills in the center of Missouri, is where the famed Clydesdales are born and raised today.