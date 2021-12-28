Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale seen growing up in New Year’s video

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch released a new video Monday featuring a baby Clydesdale ahead of the new year.

In 49 seconds, the video takes the viewer from the Clydesdale just being born, to it running alongside the herd.

The St. Louis-based brewer hopes people will have “a new year and a future with more cheers.”

Words on the screen are seen over video of the Clydesdale. They read:

The new year brings a fresh start A chance to get back out there You might have some wobbles along the way But, eventually, you’ll find your footing And then you’ll find your groove Here’s to a new year And a future with more cheers