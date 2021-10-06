Anheuser Busch’s contest to crown the next King of Bud includes $50,000 prize

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser Busch wants to give the next King of Bud $50,000 and the keys to the kingdom. The winner of the contest will have unparalleled access to the Budweiser Brewery in St. Louis, MO.

The perks of being king include a throne at the center of the brewery, VIP access, and your name featured on a prominent plaque. That way everyone knows who rules.

You will also get a $500 gift card to the St. Louis Brewery gift shop. The brewer is also offering $2,000 for travel expenses.

How do you enter? Anyone over the age of 21 can just post a picture to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter showing they are fit for the throne. You will need to use the hashtag #KingofBudContest in your posts. Plus, you will need to follow @BudweiserUSA on Instagram and Twitter if you choose to enter there. Make sure all of your posts are set to public.

The contest is open now and ends on October 21. Then a panel of judges will review the entries and look for photo composition, and storytelling. They really want to know why you should be king. So, the photo should be convincing.

The grand prize winner will be notified through direct message on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. The winner has 48 hours to respond to the message or they may be disqualified.

