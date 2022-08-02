ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is donating 50,000 cans of emergency drinking water to help support victims of last week’s flash flooding in the St. Louis region.

The donation will be delivered to Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner, Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri, a Fenton organization working with the American Red Cross to offer aid to those in need.

Anheuser-Busch’s cans are sourced from the company’s brewery in Cartersville, Georgia, which alongside the Fort Collins brewery periodically pauses beer production throughout the year to can emergency drinking water.

“St. Louis is our hometown. It’s an incredibly important place for our entire company and the nearly 3,000 colleagues who call it home. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the sudden flash flooding,” said Jim Bicklein, General Manager of the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery, via a news release. “Our team in St. Louis is proud to be able to leverage our production, distribution and partnership capabilities to provide this critical donation to our families, friends and neighbors and we hope it provides some relief as they recover.”

“The American Red Cross is grateful for Anheuser-Busch’s generous donation of drinking water for those impacted by the recent flooding in St. Louis,” said Beth Elders, executive director of the American Red Cross in the Greater St. Louis region. “We are thankful for partners like Anheuser-Busch as we work together to provide comfort and hope to people in need when the unthinkable happens.”

Last year, Anheuser-Busch donated more than 4 million cans of emergency drinking water to communities across 49 states in support of ongoing relief efforts.

Two rounds of flash flooding hit the St. Louis region last week on July 26 and July 28, stemming from more than a foot of rainfall in some communities and leading to emergency declarations in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Missouri.