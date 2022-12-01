ST. LOUIS – On the day known as “Giving Tuesday,” more than 170 people gathered at the Anehueser-Busch Biergarten in St. Louis to celebrate a common commitment to the community.

The event began with words from Megan Green, who just assumed the role of President of the Board of Aldermen in St. Louis.

The room was filled with palpable emotion, especially when the winners were announced.

The Anheuser-Busch Foundation pledged to donate $20,000 to both the Missouri Historical Society and United Way’s 100 Neediest Cases, which won first and second place, respectively.

The second-place finishers, the St. Louis Area Foodbank and LifeWise StL, each received a donation of $10,000.