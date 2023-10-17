ST. LOUIS – With the holidays just around the corner, many companies are adding seasonal positions. And those looking for part-time work are in luck.

Sure, it might have been a 70° day Tuesday afternoon, but a job fair at Anheuser-Busch was all about the holidays.

Anheuser-Busch hosted a hiring event for its Brewery Lights celebration at the St. Louis Tour Center and Biergarten from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The seasonal jobs range from a bartender which pays $9 an hour plus tips, to a Clydesdale tour guide, which pays $14 an hour.

You can find more info on the positions available at BudweiserTours.com.

Brewery Lights begins Saturday, Nov. 18, with enhanced nightly parades that will include floats, trolley, street performers, and the world-famous Clydesdales.