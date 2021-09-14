Anheuser-Busch involved in anti-drunk driving campaign

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber to create their Decide to Ride campaign.

Decide to Ride is a program that aims to bring awareness to the dangers of drunk driving and discourage the act. This campaign includes multiple advertisements across different platforms that aims to encourage consumers prevent opportunities for drunk driving.

This campaign also includes regional discounts from Uber for riders in need of a designated driver. They have marketed with the slogan “you can’t drive drunk if you don’t drive there, Decide to Ride”, encouraging people to plan ahead when they might consume alcohol.

