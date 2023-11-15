ST. LOUIS – 8th Ward Adlerwoman Cara Spencer is expected to announce a board resolution on behalf of Aramark janitors fighting for unionization at the Anheuser-Busch brewery.

Janitors claimed that they’re overworked, understaffed, and underappreciated. Aramark says they’d prefer to remain non-union in St. Louis, but shared that they’re possibly open to subcontracting janitorial services at A-B to a union employer in order to avoid a dispute.

Aramark does employ union workers in Kansas City and Chicago.