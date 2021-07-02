Anheuser-Busch kicks off beer giveaway as US nears vaccination goal

ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch is preparing to open its taps as the U.S. inches closer to a vaccine milestone.

The Budweiser brewer promised last month that once 70% of American adults are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, it would buy a beer for anyone 21 or older. The U.S. isn’t yet there; 66.7% of adults had gotten at least one shot as of Friday.

“When we teamed up with White House to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, we recommitted to using our unique capabilities and deep connection to consumers to lead the safe and strong recovery of our country and economy,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch

Doukeris will take over the role of global CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev starting July 1.

The company went ahead anyway and cracked open its online redemption portal at 11:00 a.m. Friday for the July 4 weekend.