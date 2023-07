ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch is laying off up to 2% of its U.S. Corporate employees.

The cuts are the result of restructuring at AB’s corporate level. After Bud Light lost the top-selling spot to Modelo in May of this year. A-B says frontline employees like brewery and warehouse staff, drivers, and field sales are not affected.

A-B has not yet said how many St. Louis employees face layoffs.