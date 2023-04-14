ST. LOUIS – The CEO of Anheuser-Busch has released a statement amid some scrutiny for Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Brendan Whitworth of Anheuser-Busch released the following statement Friday:

“As the CEO of a company founded in America’s heartland more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring every consumer feels proud of the beer we brew.

We’re honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our independent distributors employ an additional 47,000 valued colleagues. We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere.

We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer.

My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage.

I care deeply about this country, this company, our brands and our partners. I spend much of my time traveling across America, listening to and learning from our customers, distributors and others.

Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation.”

Mulvaney was featured in advertisements and on cans of Budweiser as part of a partnership with Anheuser-Busch.

There has been some pushback following such developments. One video from last week showed Kid Rock wearing a MAGA cap, announcing his disapproval of Anheuser-Busch and the partnership by using an automatic firearm to destroy a display of Bud Light. Country music singer Travis Tritt also announced a ban of Anheuser-Busch products from his tour.

The Anheuser-Busch was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in St. Louis.