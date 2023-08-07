ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch InBev has reached an agreement to sell eight of its beer and beverage brands, including Shock Top and HiBall Energy, to global cannabis company Tilray Brands, Inc.

The deal is expected to be completed by year’s end and includes current employees, breweries, and brewpubs associated with the brands.

The brands are: Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy.

The move will elevate Tilray to the fifth-largest craft beer business in the United States, up from ninth overall.

The sale price was not disclosed in Monday’s announcement.