ST. LOUIS – Several dogs and cats will be up for adoption this week.

It’s the North Shore Animal League’s 23rd annual ‘Tour For Life.’ They’re teaming up with the Animal Protection Association.

They’ll have adoption specials and giveaways starting Monday at their Brentwood and Olivette locations. Monday is ‘Feline Frenzy Day’ cat adoption fees are 50% off.

Tuesday’s 50% discount is for big dogs.