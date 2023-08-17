ST. LOUIS – 4,000 beagles were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia one year ago. The Animal Protective Association of Missouri is celebrating that beagle rescue on Thursday.

The dogs were brought to APA shelters around the country. They were all put up for adoption.

The APA is hosting a reunion of those adopted beagles and their new owners Thursday at 4:00 p.m. at the APA Brentwood office on South Hanley Road. FOX 2’s Extreme Weather Specialist Chris Higgins is one of those beagle owners.

He adopted ‘Rosie’ last year.