Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape opens June 2 in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS – The Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape in Forest Park opens to the public on Wednesday, June 2.

The area used to be just 17 acres of mowed grass, but Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis developed it into a space for families to be hands-on with nature.

“It has multiple areas for play. Pathed trails. Non-pathed trails. There are sculptures of tree limbs that you can climb on and climb under,” Forest Park Forever capital projects manager Russ Volmert said.

He said this project is not just be a place to hang out but to learn more about nature.

“To get reacquainted with nature, to learn more about the environment. We have a heavy emphasis on native landscape plantings,” Volmert said.

The joint project cost $4.5 million and has been in the works for two years.

There are nine different activity areas. Some of which include a Sensory Garden, Spring, Meadow, Mounds, and Wetland.

The Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape sits in between the World’s Fair Pavilion and the Jewel Box. It is open to the public during regular Forest Park hours, which are 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.