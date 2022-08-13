ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two events Saturday help with different causes around the St. Louis region.

The Annie Malone Family Fest made sure children had what they needed as many districts begin school in the upcoming weeks.

The event had everything from school supplies, places to do physicals and stations to get immunizations. The event was held at the campus in the 5300 block of Page Boulevard and it went from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Annie Malone Children and Family Center currently offers summer school, crisis care, and emergency placement programs for children and families in need.

Also on Saturday, local nonprofit Operation Food Search hosted its annual Shop Out Hunger Day at Schnucks, Dierbergs, and Strobb’s markets throughout the region.

Shoppers can still donate nonperishable items that will restock the shelves of the Operation Distribution Center and its 200 community food partner agencies. Schnucks will also accept donations in stores through Aug. 15.