ST. LOUIS – Annie Malone Children and Family Services held a traditional Thanksgiving meal Friday for students and volunteers.

The students from Sumner High School were sitting in the library on the third floor, watching themselves in a video produced about Annie Malone Children and Family Services.

“We’re doing a thankful lunch just to celebrate the year and to close out because our students are about to go on Thanksgiving break,” said Dr. Lanor Payne, superintendent of special education at Annie Malone. “So, we wanted to provide an opportunity not just for our students, but the entire Annie Malone staff to come together. Have lunch together and reminisce about things we are thankful for.”

Annie Malone Therapeutic Academy and crisis care programs serve students ranging in age from kindergarten to high school. The organization’s administrative staff and sponsors from Procter & Gamble shared the meal together.

“For some people, the holidays you would think are always a joyous occasion,” Payne said. “But, for some people, it is a very sad time. So, just knowing that I can, and we can provide our students with an opportunity to celebrate and have a nice, confident meal besides the school lunch. It does my heart very good.”

In addition, Annie Malone distributed 81 Thanksgiving baskets to its client families.