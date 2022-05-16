ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Annie Malone May Day Parade returned in person to the streets of Downtown St. Louis for the first time in two years. The energy, excitement, and overall community pride was clear to see for everyone who attended.

“This is so much fun. It’s my first year and I’m enjoying everyone I’m with,” said Marla Donato.

Families returned to sit alongside the parade route. Parade watchers enjoyed the weather as marching bands and drill teams marched along.

The FOX 2 Family was well represented in the parade. Among our employees taking part were Kim Hudson, Kelly Hoskins, Elliott Davis, Chelsey Haynes, and many others.

“From what I understand it is the second biggest African American parade in the United States of America. It’s just amazing to see our community come together,” said Chelsea Haynes.

“We’ve been doing this for ten to 15 years. It’s a lot of fun and we’ve been riding you around for a long time,” said Vincent Glass of the Gateway City Corvet Association.

The parade honors Annie Malone who started the Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center. The event is a fundraiser for the center.

FOX 2’s Kim Hudson summed up the importance of this day.

“The bottom line is that Annie Malone Children and Family Services, they save lives. They provide emergency shelter for kids and they provide crisis intervention and without that these families would be in trouble. They literally save lives every day,” said Kim Hudson.

Last year the Annie Malone Center served more than 500 families during the pandemic.