ST. LOUIS – Annie Malone Children and Family Services is hosting a trunk or treat event this afternoon for families looking for safe Halloween festivities.

The event takes place at the organization’s Page office at 5355 Page Boulevard from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are looking forward to providing the community with a safe alternative for celebrating Halloween with their kids in the St. Louis City area,” Keisha Lee, CEO of Annie Malone Children and Family Services, said.

St. Louis Children’s Hospital and St. Louis Community Credit Union are sponsoring the event.