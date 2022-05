ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Annie Malone May Day parade returns to Downtown St. Louis.

It all kicks off today at 1:00 pm. The annual event was done virtually due to the pandemic for the past two years.

The parade, now in its 112th year honors the late philanthropist and entrepreneur. It runs down Market Street from 7th to 20th. The parade also serves as a fundraiser for Annie Malone Children and Family Services.