ST. LOUIS – Spectacular weather Sunday for one of the oldest and largest parades in the city, as the annual Annie Malone May Day Parade filled the streets of downtown St Louis.

A big crowd enjoyed the signs and sounds of Sunday’s parade, an important tradition in the African American community.

Bands from schools across St Louis marched in the parade, as families lined the parade route, beginning at Market and Compton. The second-largest African American parade in the nation is the biggest fundraiser for Annie Malone Children and Family Services.

A tradition for FOX 2 is to have a large group of employees participate by riding in cars provided by the Gateway City Corvette Association.

Annie Malone Children and Family Services helps nearly 500 children and parents each year through crisis management, therapeutic education, community-based programming and youth substance abuse prevention and treatment.