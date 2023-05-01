ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Archdiocese is gearing up for the ‘All Things New’ reorganization of the 178 catholic parishes.

The changes are expected to be announced this month.

While a group of parishioners plans to fight the changes, other parishioners as well as church leaders are optimistic. FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Deacon Bill Twellman believes ‘All Things New’ will invigorate catholic ministries by enlarging congregations and their staff, and expanding charitable works.

He also said it will help families who are currently bouncing between multiple parishes just to participate in school, sports leagues, scouts, and other church activities.

Some of the smaller parishes are still resisting the consolidation, with attendees of those churches saying they don’t want to lose their small, tight-knit community.