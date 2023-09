MANCHESTER, Mo. – The city of Manchester is celebrating residents who have lived there for fifty years.

They say at least 91 residents are being honored this year for their “commitment to the Manchester community”. The annual 50-year resident luncheon will include a meal, raffle prizes, and stories about Manchester’s past.

It’s from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lazy River Grill.